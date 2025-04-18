Police organise grand finale of football tournament in Baramulla

Srinagar, April 17: As part of its continued efforts to promote sports and engage youth in constructive activities, Police in Baramulla Thursday organised the final match of the Football Tournament under the Civic Action Programme at Govt High School Khawajabagh, Baramulla.

The electrifying final match was contested between SWFC Football Team and Dash FC Team, with the latter emerging victorious in a thrilling encounter. SWFC team lifted the winner’s trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 20,000, while the Dash FC team, finishing as runner-up, was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 15,000. The event was graced by DIG North Kashmir Range, Maqsood-Ul-Zaman, SSP Baramulla Gurinder Pal Singh, DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad Khan, SHO PS Baramulla Rishabh Shukla, and DySP Ops Baramulla Rupali Singh. The dignitaries appreciated the participants for their commendable sportsmanship and encouraged the youth to take part in similar positive activities.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from local youth and saw a large turnout from Baramulla areas, reflecting the growing interest in sports in the district. A total of sixteen teams from various parts of district Baramulla participated in the tournament. The primary aim of this initiative was to channel youth energy into sports and recreational activities, thereby discouraging drug abuse and other negative influences. Police remain committed to fostering community engagement and building a healthy, drug-free society through such constructive initiatives.