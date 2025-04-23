KCCI condemns dastardly act of violence

Srinagar, Apr 22: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed deep anguish over the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and strongly condemned this dastardly act of violence.

The KCCI demanded that authorities investigate this gruesome attack on a fast track basis and ensure that the culprits are swiftly brought to justice.

The Chamber extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured tourists. The KCCI has appealed to the authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to all those affected.

The KCCI believes this targeted attack is clearly designed to harm Kashmir’s reputation and undermine the flourishing tourism industry. Such acts of violence go against the hospitable nature of Kashmiri people who have always welcomed visitors with open arms.

The Chamber reiterated its commitment to supporting all measures that ensure the safety and security of tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley.