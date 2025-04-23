Anantnag’s Muneeb qualifies UPSC, secures rank 131

Anantnag, Apr 22: Mohammad Muneeb Bhat, a resident of Anantnag district, has qualified the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the final results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Bhat, 32, hails from Dantar Anantnag and is currently serving as a probationer in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He told Rising Kashmir that he had earlier qualified the JKAS in 2023 and is presently working as a KPS officer.

“This was my last attempt at the UPSC. My journey began in 2017, and I had even gone to Delhi to prepare. Finally, I cracked it,” Bhat said. “I have taken political science and international relations.”

He said that it was long awaited, and that it was his third attempt in which he reached the mains level of the examination.

He secured an All India Rank of 131 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Among the 1,009 candidates who qualified, he is among those recommended by the UPSC for appointment.

Notably, the results are based on the written part of the examination held in September 2024, followed by the Personality Test interviews conducted between January and April 2025. Based on the overall performance, candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.