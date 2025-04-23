Chairman CNMS condemns terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam

New Delhi, April 22: Prof. Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) condemned the barbaric terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, calling it a “cowardly and unforgivable act against humanity.”

In a statement issued, Prof. Jasim Mohammad expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the heinous assault.

“The targeting of innocent civilians, especially tourists who had come to enjoy the peace and natural beauty of Kashmir, is a despicable act of terror aimed at disturbing communal harmony and derailing the path of peace and development in the region,” Prof. Jasim stated.

He further added that such inhumane attacks will not succeed in breaking the spirit of the nation and that the people of India stand united against terrorism.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown time and again that it will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt its unity and security. The perpetrators of this attack must be brought to justice,” he emphasized.