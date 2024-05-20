Russian traveller Tatiana enthralled by Kashmir’s beauty, charm

Ganderbal, May 19: Tatiana, a traveller from Sankt Petersburg, Russia, recently embarked on a mesmerizing journey to Kashmir, where she was captivated by the region’s stunning beauty and welcoming atmosphere. “Kashmir is a beautiful place,” she shared enthusiastically, recounting her visits to several picturesque destinations.

Speaking with Rising Kashmir, Tatiana expressed, “When I arrived in Kashmir, you would never believe it felt like I was in paradise.”

She praised not only the natural beauty but also the warmth and hospitality of the local people, describing them as exceptionally helpful and kind. “Such wonderful people are rare to find anywhere else in the world,” she added.

Tatiana had long dreamed of visiting Kashmir after seeing its breathtaking landscapes on social media. Her journey took her to some of the region’s most renowned spots, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. “Dal Lake is an incredibly beautiful spot,” she remarked.

She said that she had a great opportunity to visit a restaurant called The Eleven Restaurant at Gagangeer, where she enjoyed a delightful lunch. “Kashmiri dishes are sweet and tasty,” she noted

One of the highlights of her trip was the Shikara ride on Dal Lake, an experience she described as a great opportunity. Tatiana’s message to the world is clear: “Visit Kashmir because it is such a soothing place on earth.”

Her heartfelt endorsement underscores the region’s allure as a top travel destination.