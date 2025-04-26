Kashmir

Kashmiris have no role in heinous act: Hotelier Mushtaq Chaya

Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 25: Prominent hotelier and President of Hoteliers Club Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, has strongly condemned the recent brutal attack in Pahalgam, calling it an inhumane act that has deeply shaken the people of the region.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chaya said, “This is a highly unfortunate and condemnable incident. All tourism and business stakeholders present in the meeting, including the Chief Minister, have unanimously condemned this inhuman attack.”

Chaya emphasized that Kashmiris had no hand in the incident and that locals are equally devastated. “It is important to note that Kashmiris were the first to take to the streets to protest against this brutality. People are crying and condemning this in every corner of the Valley,” he said.

He further acknowledged the significant impact the incident has had on the tourism sector. “There’s been a 100% impact on tourism. It will take time to revive, but we are committed to working hard to bring it back on track,” Chaya assured.

When asked about the prevailing atmosphere of fear among tourists, Chaya responded, “Tourists here know that Kashmiris stand with them. There are nearly 50,000 visitors here currently, and they understand that the local people had no role in this. The bond between Kashmiris and tourists remains strong.”

