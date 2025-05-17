Bandipora to get J&K’s first research-based goat farm

Bandipora, May 16: Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness a first-of-its-kind goat farming facility focused on research and production, coming up in the Arin Dardpora area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The project, costing around Rs 8 crore, will boost rural economy, enhance livestock quality, and offer new employment opportunities.

MLA Bandipora, Nizam-Ud-Din Bhat after site visit said that the facility is not only a research centre but will also have large-scale productive significance. “The total cost of the project is around 8 crores, and more than 3 crores have been invested in the current year. The infrastructure building is being constructed as the foundation of this project,” he said.

Highlighting its uniqueness, Bhat said that this is the first such goat-specific research project in the entire Valley.

Around 450 Swiss Alpine goats will be brought in which are known for their high productivity, docile nature, and greater milk and meat yield compared to our local breeds, he said.

He added that the Swiss Alpine breed, native to mountainous regions, offers three major advantages: more offspring, better adaptability for domestic rearing, and higher economic return through milk and meat production.

“This is a blessing for our region which suffers from weak economic activity and limited livestock. Availability of land and fodder in our area makes it ideal for such an initiative,” he said.

Bhat urged authorities to raise awareness about the project among farmers. “This can become a major economic activity if the farmers are properly informed and trained. I’ve requested the department to organize awareness seminars for local people,” he said.

Bhat appreciated the commitment of the team on the ground including engineers, doctors, technocrats, and paramedics while also pointing out staff shortages that could affect the project’s success. “I appeal to the concerned ministers to ensure adequate manpower. Without human resource support, the full potential of this investment may not be realized,” he said.

Expressing hope for the project’s timely completion this year, Bhat said that once completed, this farm can significantly enhance milk and meat production, create employment, and open doors for private sector involvement not only Bandipora but all of Jammu and Kashmir can benefit from this.