Tourists laud local hospitality after Pahalgam attack

Srinagar, Apr 25: In the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed several innocent lives, a heartwarming story of humanity and hospitality has emerged from the Kashmir Valley. Tourists from various parts of the country have come forward to praise the local residents for opening their homes and hearts to ensure their safety.

As panic gripped the area following the attack, locals in Pahalgam and surrounding areas stepped up to help stranded tourists. They offered free shelter, meals, and transport to ensure that visitors remained safe and reassured during the difficult time.

“We were terrified and confused, not knowing what to do next,” said Meenal Shah, a tourist from Mumbai. “But then a Kashmiri family took us in, gave us food, and told us to consider their home as ours. We will never forget their kindness.”

Videos shared on social media showed tourists emotionally thanking local residents. Some tourists mentioned how cab drivers and auto-rickshaw operators refused to charge them, despite rising fuel costs.

Javid Ahmad, a local hotel owner, said, “It is our duty to protect our guests. Kashmir has always believed in ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ – guests are like gods. These people came here to see our beauty, and we will not let fear stop that.”

Mohammad Iqbal, a cab driver in Pahalgam, added, “I dropped families to safer areas without taking a single rupee. We want the world to know that Kashmiris stand for peace and hospitality.”

Despite the incident, tourist arrivals have continued in the Valley, with many visitors refusing to cancel their trips. “We feel safe here,” said Arjun Reddy, a tourist from Hyderabad. “The people of Kashmir have shown incredible warmth and courage. I will keep coming back.”

Locals across the region have strongly condemned the attack and reiterated that the Kashmir Valley will continue to welcome tourists with open arms.