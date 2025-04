Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference President Sajad lone on Friday Expressed condolences on the demise of Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi of Budgam

In a post on X, Sajad lone wrote , “Deeply saddened by the passing of Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi of Budgam. A revered scholar and guide. May Allah SWT elevate his ranks and grant him Jannat al-Firdous (Ameen)”.