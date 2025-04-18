Counter terrorism grid being strengthened in Jammu & Kashmir: DGP Nalin Prabhat

Director General of Police ( DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday said that J&K Police are strengthening the counter terrorism grid and efforts are on to tackle the cyber criminals.

Addressing a passing out parade here in Central Kashmir, DGP Prabhat said, “We are thankful to Centre and Ministry of Home Affairs for providing us with all the support and help.”

The DGP said, “J&K Police are committed to stand by with the families of martyrs. ”

Congratulating the passouts, the DGP said, “You have become the part of one of the best police forces in the country. I see discipline and resolve in you and wish you all the best for your future.”—(KNO)