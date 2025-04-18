“Why is there a delay in restoring statehood in J&K?”: Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday questioned the “continuing delay” in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had always said statehood must be restored. Now that the government is in place, why is there a delay? We have already protested, and we will continue to fight for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood,” said Hussain while reiterating the Congress party’s long-standing stance.

Hussain also stated that the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajya Sabha MP pointed out the gap between official statements and ground realities over the terrorism incidents in the Union Territory.

“In Parliament, the government claims terrorism is under control, but infiltration attempts continue, and 50 people have died. Terrorism, especially in the Jammu region, is increasing,” Hussain said.

In August 2019, the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday criticised former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat’s recent book, which has sparked controversy over its portrayal of Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah criticised Dulat, saying he prioritises selling books over truth and humiliated Farooq Abdullah in his latest book, “The Chief Minister and the Spy.”

“To sell his book, it is Dulat sahib’s habit not to go with the truth. In his first book, he spared no one, and in this book, he left no stone unturned to humiliate Farooq sahib. It is said that when you have friends like this, there is no need for enemies. Finally, Farooq sahib has found out the truth about Dulat sahib,” he said.

The book’s contents have sparked debate, with some opposition parties interpreting it as revealing hidden political negotiations. Dulat, however, dismisses claims that Farooq Abdullah privately backed the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370, calling such reports “absolutely misquoted”. (ANI)