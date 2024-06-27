LG Manoj Sinha to inaugurate 2-day National Conference on RASE-2024 at NIT Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha will inaugurate two-day National Conference on ‘Role of Academic-driven Start-ups in Developing Economy of J&K (RASE-2024) at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar from 29-30th June.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh, who will be Chief Guest for the second day.

He will also address the participants with his words of wisdom.

The conference is being organised in National Institute of Technology Srinagar in association with the Department of Holistic Education, Central University of Kashmir, ICAR CITH, JK DST, & SKUAST Kashmir.

This two-day national conference is being sponsored by TDB DST, JK Science Technology and Innovation Council, JK DST, J&K Bank and NFIL.

Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Director, NIT Srinagar & Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir is the Chief Patron, Prof. Atikur Rahman, I/c Registrar, NIT Srinagar is the co-patron of the conference.

Secretary Technology Development Board (TDB) DST Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Director CITH Dr. MK Verma, Chairman NFIL Mumbai, Mr Vishad Mafatlal, CEO Zoho Corporation Mr. Sridhar Vembu will be the Guest of Honor in the program.

The mega event will be held under the leadership of Prof. Najeeb Ud Din, Chairperson IIEDC.

Dr. Yashwant Mehta, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran, Dr. H S Pali, Dr. Neeraj Gupta, Mr. Shahid Abbas Mir, Dr. Jitendra Gurjar and Dr. Sparsh Sharma are the sectreies of the conference. While Dr Ramjit Singh and Prof. Sandhya Tiwari are the coordinators from Central University of Kashmir.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Ravinder Nath said this conference aims to explore and discuss the crucial role that academic-driven start-ups play in contributing to the economy.

He said the two-day conference will examine how educational institutions, particularly those focused on technology and technical education, can foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, thereby benefiting students and society through start-up ventures.

“The main objectives of the conference include highlighting the importance of academic-driven startups by showcasing the impact that startups originating from academic institutions can have on the economy, job creation, and innovation,” Prof. Ravinder Nath said.

He said this conference aims to foster collaboration between educational institutions, government bodies, and industry to create a conducive ecosystem for start-ups.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Rahman said that the conference will discuss the relevance of skill education tailored to meet the demands of the modern economy and how academic-driven startups can facilitate this.

“It will also explore the role of incubation centers in nurturing and shaping academic-driven startups. The event will investigate how various educational institutions, including ITIs, schools, NITs, and others, can work together to support and nurture start-ups,” he said.

Secretary TDB-DST Rajesh Kumar Pathak said that this conference will explore the potential for tech institutions to adopt villages and create a startup-friendly atmosphere in rural areas.

He said it will bridge the gap between academia and Industry. It will be very beneficial for the participants who are attending this conference from various parts of the country,” he said.

Mr. Pathak said the conference will discuss introducing start-up culture at the school level to encourage entrepreneurship from an early age,” he added.

He further explained that there are various opportunities in TDB for young innovators and start-ups and participants can explore these funding possibilities.

Dr. M.K. Verma, Director of CITH said this conference is important for recognizing and supporting academic-driven start-ups.

“By focusing on skill education and support systems, we are paving the way for significant economic and social advancements,” he explained.

Dr. Verma also stressed the need to bring these efforts to rural areas and to encourage an entrepreneurial mindset from a young age.

Dean P&D, Dr Yashwant Mehta said that academic-driven startups are pivotal in transforming Jammu and Kashmir’s economy through innovation and entrepreneurship. This conference will showcase their potential to create jobs and drive innovation, fostering a collaborative ecosystem crucial for sustainable growth, he said.

Dr Ramjit Singh from CUK said by equipping youth with the necessary skills and knowledge, we are ensuring a brighter future for our communities. It is essential to start these efforts early and provide continuous support to sustain growth, he added.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran mentioned that over 700 participants have registered for the national conference from across the country.

“Additionally, students from various schools and colleges in the Valley have been invited to attend this important conference. The event is expected to host around 1200 participants in total,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that NIT Srinagar is going to host the 3rd conference of RASE Conferences Series after NIT Jalandhar and NIT Kurukshetra.