JKMPCL increases milk prices by Rs 2 across J&K

Jammu, June 10: J&K Milk Producers’ Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) has announced an increase in the prices of Snowcap Standardized (Shakti) milk by Rs 2 per litre across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, effective from Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The new pricing, applicable to Snowcap Standardized (Shakti) Milk, was revealed by the CEO of JKMPCL, which markets the Snowcap brand of milk and milk products.

In a statement issued here, the CEO said the price adjustment has become necessary due to the rise in food inflation and increased costs associated with packaging, transportation, and energy. The Rs 2 per litre increase translates to a 3-4% rise in the MRP, which remains lower than the average food inflation rate.

According to the CEO of JKMPCL, the price hike ensures that associated milk-producing farmers receive adequately remunerative farmgate prices. Under the modus operandi of JKMPCL, almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk is passed on to the milk producers, thereby benefiting them directly.

The CEO also said that JKMPCL has established a sustainable and assured market for selling milk and milk products, which enables the organization to handle all the milk collected from farmers across Jammu & Kashmir efficiently. “JKMPCL has nearly doubled its milk procurement volumes and plans to further expand its procurement base by incorporating uncovered dairy villages in Jammu & Kashmir and installing more cold-chain infrastructure in the catchment areas,” he said.