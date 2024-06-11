Autowings Toyota launches Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 10: Autowings Toyota, an authorized dealer of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt Ltd, on Monday launched the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor at their headquarters in Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar.

The launch event was graced by the Chief Guest, Abdul Qayoom Trumboo, Director of Khyber Industries, and Jeevan Sharma, Regional Manager of SBI. The event also saw the presence of Azhar Majid Mir, Managing Director of Autowings Toyota, alongside officials from J&K Bank, ICICI, HDFC, and the top management of Autowings Toyota Pvt Ltd, with a large gathering of customers and dignitaries.

Younis Bashir, CEO of Autowings Toyota, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch, stating, “We are extremely delighted by the launch of the All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. Designed to captivate style-conscious customers, the Urban Cruiser Taisor seamlessly blends style, advanced features, and power-packed performance.”

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor features a unique front design that exudes prestige, inspired by Toyota’s rich SUV heritage. The vehicle is available with 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol, and E-CNG options, offering exceptional performance and unmatched fuel efficiency.

The Taisor’s interior is designed to suit the preferences of Indian customers, with a spacious and inviting cabin. The vehicle is equipped with advanced technology and smart connected features that provide an exhilarating and supremely convenient travelling experience.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor also comes with top-notch safety features, including vehicle stability control with hill hold assist and rollover mitigation, six airbags, dual front airbags, 360-view camera, reverse parking sensors with infographic display, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminders for all passengers, rear defogger, anti-theft security system, ISOFIX points for child seats, security alarms and alerts for overspeed, door and lock status, battery, headlamp, and hazard lights.

The vehicle is available in single-tone colour options including Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, and Lucent Orange. Dual-tone colour options include Sporting Red Dual Tone, Enticing Silver Dual Tone, and Cafe White Dual Tone.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with tailored finance schemes including options for extended warranties and Toyota Genuine Accessories packages. Customers can benefit from 7- and 8-year funding plans with low EMIs, pre-approved funding for value-added services, and Toyota Smart Balloon Finance. Additionally, the vehicle includes complimentary Toyota Roadside Assistance for the first five years and extended warranty options up to 5 years/220,000 km. The Toyota Smiles Plus package offers customizable prepaid maintenance plans.