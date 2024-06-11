Kashmir

J&K’s dairy & egg production witness surge

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a surge in dairy and egg production during the period of 2022-2023, with a total milk production of 828,173,088,635 kilograms and 178,712,752 eggs produced across all districts.
According to official data obtained by Rising Kashmir, Jammu district emerged as the top producer of milk, accounting for 282,037,082 kilograms.
Anantnag district followed closely as the second-highest producer, contributing 272,754,290 kilograms of milk, while Budgam district secured the third position with 211,823,892 kilograms. Other districts that made significant contributions to the state’s milk production include Rajouri, Baramulla, Udhampur, Pulwama, Kathua, Poonch, Kupwara, Kulgam, and Shopian.
In terms of egg production, Poonch district emerged as the top producer with 23,377,222 eggs. Baramulla district ranked second with a production of 19,159,947 eggs, followed by Kupwara in third place with 18,973,397 eggs.
Other districts that made significant contributions to the state’s egg production include Rajouri, Budgam, Doda, Bandipora, Jammu, Kulgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kathua, Kishtwar, Pulwama, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Shopian, and Srinagar.
The rising demand for milk and egg production in Jammu and Kashmir is creating employment opportunities for the people of the union territory. The high demand for milk and eggs in the market is also expected to continue in the future.

 

 

You Might Also Like

JKMPCL increases milk prices by Rs 2 across J&K

IUST hosts program on opportunities in corporate sector

Govt grants special leave to KP employees for Mela Khir Bhawani celebration

Bab Al-Ilm University hosts key event on educator-student-parent collaboration

AC approves submission of draft JKSSB Bill 2024 to MHA

Share This Article
Previous Article JKMPCL increases milk prices by Rs 2 across J&K
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Autowings Toyota launches Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in Srinagar
City
Modi Cabinet 3.0 holds first meetafter swearing-in
Top Stories
Rajnath, Amit Shah, Sitharaman, Jaishankar retain portfolios
Top Stories
We’ll achieve target of Nation First with intention of Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi
Top Stories

Recent Comments

No comments to show.