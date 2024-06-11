J&K’s dairy & egg production witness surge

Srinagar, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a surge in dairy and egg production during the period of 2022-2023, with a total milk production of 828,173,088,635 kilograms and 178,712,752 eggs produced across all districts.

According to official data obtained by Rising Kashmir, Jammu district emerged as the top producer of milk, accounting for 282,037,082 kilograms.

Anantnag district followed closely as the second-highest producer, contributing 272,754,290 kilograms of milk, while Budgam district secured the third position with 211,823,892 kilograms. Other districts that made significant contributions to the state’s milk production include Rajouri, Baramulla, Udhampur, Pulwama, Kathua, Poonch, Kupwara, Kulgam, and Shopian.

In terms of egg production, Poonch district emerged as the top producer with 23,377,222 eggs. Baramulla district ranked second with a production of 19,159,947 eggs, followed by Kupwara in third place with 18,973,397 eggs.

Other districts that made significant contributions to the state’s egg production include Rajouri, Budgam, Doda, Bandipora, Jammu, Kulgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kathua, Kishtwar, Pulwama, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Shopian, and Srinagar.

The rising demand for milk and egg production in Jammu and Kashmir is creating employment opportunities for the people of the union territory. The high demand for milk and eggs in the market is also expected to continue in the future.