Breaking

JKBOSE to Declare 12th Class Results Within Hours

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 06: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is all set to declare results of 12th class within hours.

Sources informed Rising Kashmir that the JKBOSE is expected to release the results of the 12th class examinations within the next few hours, likely by 3 PM.

The board conducted the 12th exams for soft zone areas between March 6 to March 30, 2024. Subsequently, the exams for hard zone areas were conducted from April 8 and May 9, 2024.

The JKBOSE had released the 12th date sheet on January 15, 2024. With the completion of the examination process, students and parents alike have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results. The Physical Education exam 2024, which was earlier scheduled on March 20 and had to be canceled due to a packaging error, was later held on March 30.

 

You Might Also Like

Won’t allow anyone to hurt religious sentiments of any community in Kashmir: IGP V K Bhridi

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Udhampur, dousing operation underway

Police takes cognizance of GMC Srinagar incident, registers FIR

Tourist Falls from Kullan Bridge into Sindh River While Taking Photos

MeT forecasts more rains, thundershower as night temp drops below normal at most places in J&K

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article EPG Celebrates World Environment Day 2024 at Greenland Paramedical & Nursing college, Hawal
Next Article Won’t allow anyone to hurt religious sentiments of any community in Kashmir: IGP V K Bhridi
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EPG Celebrates World Environment Day 2024 at Greenland Paramedical & Nursing college, Hawal
Developing Story
PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in Delhi tomorrow; Nepal PM Prachanda confirms attendance
Breaking
PM Modi thanks Presidents of Egypt, Argentina on congratulating him for election win
Breaking
“Take us to Space and back”: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history with NASA’s Boeing Starliner
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.