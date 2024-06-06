JKBOSE to Declare 12th Class Results Within Hours

Srinagar, June 06: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is all set to declare results of 12th class within hours.

Sources informed Rising Kashmir that the JKBOSE is expected to release the results of the 12th class examinations within the next few hours, likely by 3 PM.

The board conducted the 12th exams for soft zone areas between March 6 to March 30, 2024. Subsequently, the exams for hard zone areas were conducted from April 8 and May 9, 2024.

The JKBOSE had released the 12th date sheet on January 15, 2024. With the completion of the examination process, students and parents alike have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results. The Physical Education exam 2024, which was earlier scheduled on March 20 and had to be canceled due to a packaging error, was later held on March 30.