“After June 4, country will see new disintegration in family parties in next 6 months”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in the next six months after June 4, the country will see a “big storm” in politics with the “new disintegration” of the “family parties” as disappointment is brewing in their workers about the “leaders” who have “failed repeatedly.”

Notably, on June 4, the results of the Lok Sabha polls will be announced.

The Prime Minister said that “disappointment” is at its peak among the party workers of all “family parties.”

“In the 6 months after June 4, the country will catch a new pace of development. Apart from this, these 6 months are also going to bring a big storm in politics. Disappointment is at its peak among the workers of all the family parties. People of their own are questioning the family leaders who have failed repeatedly. Therefore, in the next 6 months, we will see a new disintegration in the family parties,” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally at Kendrapara in Odisha on Wednesday.

PM Modi further batted for a “Majboot Sarkar” in the Centre as he highlighted the BJP’s poll promises to the voters in Odisha.

“Odisha wants to get rid of those who are looting it. The state has decided to elect a ‘double-engine’ government this time. Not only Odisha, but the entire country has decided to form a ‘Majboot Sarkar’ for the third time,” PM Modi said.

“Modi is trying to provide tap water to every house, here not everyone has got tap water. Odisha is voting to change this situation. Odisha is also voting to end the loot of BJD,” he added.

The Prime Minister also took a dig at the Congress party saying that the previous governments led by Congress “saw nothing but big scams.”

“The country has seen decades of the Congress rule as well a decade of BJP rule. The decades under Congress rule saw nothing but big scams and the last ten years under the Modi government were all about development,” he said.

Raising concerns on the health of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi said that after coming to power in the state, the BJP would inquire into the reason behind the BJD chief’s deteriorating health.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came days after a video of Odisha Chief Minister went viral in which the CM’s close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian grabbled Naveen Patnaik’s trembling hand during an election rally.

“Those who are the well-wishers of Naveen Patnaik, today, they are worried about his health conditions. Several people who have known Naveen Patnaik for decades told me that he is facing several difficulties. They also suspect that there could be a conspiracy behind the sudden degrading of his health,” he said.

“BJP is very serious about this, the party has decided that once the BJP government is formed here, an investigation will be conducted on this issue. A special committee will be formed to investigate this and will bring the truth to the front,” he added.

Odisha is seeing simultaneous polls to both Lok Sabha and the assembly. The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases, from May 13 to June 1.

Navin Patnaik, who has been in power as the chief minister since 2000, is seeking a record sixth term in simultaneous state elections. The counting of votes for all phases in the state and elsewhere in the country will be held on June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won the maximum number of seats, winning 112 out of the 146 seats. The BJP won 23 seats, while Congress had to be content with just 9.

While in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)