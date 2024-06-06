EPG Celebrates World Environment Day 2024 at Greenland Paramedical & Nursing college, Hawal

The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) celebrated World Environment Day 2024 with grandeur at Greenland Paramedical & Nursing College, Hawal. This significant event drew participation from a large number of students and reputed environmentalists from various districts, emphasizing the pressing need for environmental conservation and sustainable living.

The celebration witnessed an impressive turnout, showcasing the collective enthusiasm for environmental preservation. The event was graced by the presence of noted social and environmental activist Zareef Ahmad Zareef, who served as the Chief Guest. EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi conducted the event with commendable poise, ensuring a seamless flow of activities and discussions.

The event was attended by several prominent civil society members and environmental activists, highlighting the diverse support for environmental issues in the region. Notable attendees included: JAVED AHMAD TENGA, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), NADEEM QADRI, EPG co-founder & Amicus Curiae Advocate, DR. RAJA MUZAFFAR BHAT, RTI & social activist and many more prominent faces of the valley.

Students from various schools across different districts made impressive presentations on the need for conserving natural resources to ensure a better environment for future generations.

Chief Guest, ZAREEF AHMAD ZAREEF delivered an inspiring address, urging students to take an active interest in the conservation of natural resources. He highlighted the abundant natural wealth of Kashmir, which is currently under threat due to human greed and mismanagement. His speech served as a clarion call for young minds to become stewards of the environment.

Following the presentations, the Chief Guest, along with EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi and other EPG members, felicitated the speakers and students. This gesture was a token of appreciation for their contributions and enthusiasm towards environmental conservation.

A significant outcome of the event was the adoption of a resolution proposed by Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat. The resolution emphasized the importance of segregating kitchen waste, composting it, and stopping the use of polythene. This resolution was unanimously accepted and marked a commitment towards more sustainable living practices.

The event underscored the crucial role of local artisans and civil society in promoting environmental conservation. By supporting initiatives like those undertaken by EPG, the community can work towards preserving the rich natural heritage of Kashmir. The involvement of diverse stakeholders, from students to seasoned activists, illustrates the collective responsibility towards the environment.

The Participation of students from various educational institutions was a highlight of the event. These young minds presented innovative ideas and solutions for environmental challenges, showcasing their potential as future leaders in environmental conservation. Educational institutions play a critical role in shaping these future leaders by providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle environmental issues effectively.

Environmental activism is crucial in today’s context, where natural resources are under severe threat. Activists like Zareef Ahmad Zareef and organizations like EPG are essential in raising awareness, advocating for policy changes, and mobilizing communities to take action. Their efforts ensure that environmental conservation remains a priority in the region.

The celebration of World Environment Day 2024 by EPG is a beacon of hope for the future of environmental conservation in Kashmir. By engaging diverse stakeholders and promoting sustainable practices, EPG is paving the way for a more resilient and environmentally conscious society. The commitment shown by students, activists, and community members during the event is a positive indicator of the region’s dedication to protecting its natural heritage.