Breaking

Won’t allow anyone to hurt religious sentiments of any community in Kashmir: IGP V K Bhridi

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read
ANI_20240213160

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Bhirdi Thursday said that police have taken strong note of the posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and strict action will be taken against those found involved in hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

VK Bhridi said that J&K police respects all religions and people belong to various sects and faiths. “We have taken strong note of the incident (at GMC Srinagar). The case has been registered and investigations are going on,” he said.

The IGP requested the people of Kashmir not to fall prey to rumours having potential to trigger law and order situation. “We will not allow vested interests to damage the communal fabric in Kashmir,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police said that after the positing of a sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar, a criminal case, FIR number 13/24/ under sections 153, 153 A, 295 A., 505, (2) IPC has been registered at police station Karanagar on June 6, 2024.

“Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn’t fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those found involved in provocative act/instigation,” the police said—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

PM Modi likely to take oath for third successive term on June 9

JKBOSE to Declare 12th Class Results Within Hours

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Udhampur, dousing operation underway

Police takes cognizance of GMC Srinagar incident, registers FIR

Tourist Falls from Kullan Bridge into Sindh River While Taking Photos

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JKBOSE to Declare 12th Class Results Within Hours
Next Article PM Modi likely to take oath for third successive term on June 9
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EPG Celebrates World Environment Day 2024 at Greenland Paramedical & Nursing college, Hawal
Developing Story
MeT forecasts more rains, thundershower as night temp drops below normal at most places in J&K
Breaking
PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in Delhi tomorrow; Nepal PM Prachanda confirms attendance
Breaking
PM Modi thanks Presidents of Egypt, Argentina on congratulating him for election win
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.