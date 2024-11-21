Sports

Jindrah club clinches 1st J&K Master Games Roller Hockey

Jammu, Nov 20: Roller Skating Club Jindrah became the 1st roller Hockey Club to lift the J&K Master games title in 1st J&K Master Games which was organized by the J&K Masters Games Association.
Under the captaincy of Ankush Kohli (International player),the club was unstoppable during all the matches and was totally difficult for the opponent clubs to score goals as Gagan (Goal keeper)was always ahead in reading the moves of the players.
Krish Gupta, Ramnesh, Sanjeev and Ankush’s coordination helped the Jindrah club to lift masters games title.
The chief patrons of the club Joginder Kohli and Vidhi Singh appreciated the team members for setting an example for the next generations.
They also thanked and appreciated the step being taken by the senior most players of the J&K in setting up a Masters games association and hoped that the association would organize more events in the future.

 

