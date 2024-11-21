A Train to Kashmir

It is official now that the train services to Kashmir will be launched next year in January. The preparations are in full swing to operationalize the railway services in Kashmir. Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu has said that security is the prime concern before the launch of the much awaited train to Kashmir valley (the leftover track of Katra-Sangaldan).Once the railway authorities are satisfied about the smooth functioning of the railway track and the rail management system; the green signal will be given for starting the train to Kashmir and time will be sought from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the train services to Kashmir in January 2025.The minister has underlined that the Prime Minister’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” can be conceptualised by making good National Highways and railways like United States and other countries. The rail to Kashmir is one of the such projects of national importance.” Indeed, the train to Kashmir will be a monumental step for strengthening national integration besides it will bring the new phase of development in Kashmir. India is emerging as the global leader that has made tremendous mark in geo-politics and economic development. Jammu and Kashmir being the frontline region in terms of both national security challenges and in terms of being the bulwark of the defence of India in the Himalayas has been relegated to the background in the previous decades due to terrorism and ethno-religious conflict. Now there is a need to strengthen the process of mainstreaming Jammu and Kashmir. Train to Kashmir must be seen as the decisive step in this direction to empower the people of Kashmir and enable the people friendly transport.People of Kashmir were devoid of this facility and were forced to depend upon the road transport and the air traffic to travel across the nation. Railways have always been the affordable mode of transport for the middle class in India. Kashmiris will now be able to avail the train facilities and be at par with their counterparts in the rest of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indeed been able to address the long pending demand of the people in Kashmir. He has proved that he cares for them and has often expressed his desire to empower the people in Kashmir so that they don’t lag behind the people in other states and UT’s in India. Prime Minister Modi has often stated that he will reduce the distance between the people of Kashmir and New Delhi and this time he has delivered. A train to Kashmir in January 2025 will be a new year gift from the Prime Minister to the people of Kashmir. It will enable the continuous influx of tourists throughout the year in Kashmir that was often obstructed by landslides on the Jammu and Kashmir national Highway and the bad weather conditions that delayed or cancelled the flights. This will make travel to and from Kashmir affordable and allow the people to enjoy all weathers in Kashmir. Multiplier Effect in terms of economic development will be reality that will infuse a sense of confidence and conviction in the traders of Kashmir. Year 2025 will be a game changer when the train will arrive in Kashmir;enabling the Kashmiris to connect with the nation in way that will empower the common people.