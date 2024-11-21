68th NSG: With twin Bronze on day-4 J&K bags 11 medals in Fencing

Manipur fencers continue to blossom; Kulraj of Chandigarh, Sapam of Punjab win Gold

Jammu, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir fencing duo of Vansh Raina and Harsh Dubey claimed Bronze medals in their respective events, thus taking J&K’s medal tally to 11, while the fencers from Manipur continued their dominance, winning Gold medal in Girls Foil Individual, Sapam of Punjab clinched Gold in Boys Foil Individual and Kulraj of Chandigarh won Sabre Individual Gold in the ongoing 68th National School Games in the discipline of Fencing, being organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, under the auspices of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at Gymnasium Hall University of Jammu ground here.

Out of a total of 11 medals, J&K has won six medals in the recently held U-14 Boys and Girls Fencing Championship, with 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals and 5 medals in the ongoing U-17 Boys and Girls Fencing Championship with one Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

Earlier, in U-17 Boys Sabre Individual, Kulraj Panav Sharma of Chandigarh won Gold, Prakhar Singh of CBSE Welfare Sports Organisation bagged Silver, while the Bronze medals were claimed by Vansh Raina of J&K and S Abitlin Shanu of Tamil Nadu in this event.

In U-17 Boys Foil Individual, Sapam Heyday Kumar Singh of Punjab clinched gold, Kangabam Prithibir Singh of Manipur bagged Silver, while Sagar Singh of Chandigarh and Harsh Dubey of Jammu and Kashmir claimed Bronze.

Takhellambam Mangaleibi of Manipur clinched Gold in U-17 Girls Foil Individual, while Prachi of DAV College Managing Committee bagged Silver and the Bronze medals in this event went to Navisha Bharadwaj of CBSE and Berishmira Rabha of Assam in this event.

The medals were presented to the winners by Harvinder Kaur, Convener Ceremonies Committee and Ujjwal Gupta, Former International Fencer and Competition Manager.