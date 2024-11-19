Hepatitis cases reported in Bandipora villages

Bandipora, Nov 18: Reports of Hepatitis A and typhoid cases have surfaced in several villages in North Kashmir’s Bandipora District.

Villages including Pazalpora Ahamsharif, Wani Mohalla and Sonerwani are raising alarm over the unavailability of clean drinking water, following reported cases of Hepatitis A and typhoid (Widal positive).

Locals allege that contaminated water is causing the illnesses, and authorities must take urgent action.

Villagers expressed concern over what they claim is negligence in maintaining water reservoirs and pipelines. “We are forced to consume untreated water. The government must prioritize providing clean water immediately,” said a resident.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora, Dr Rafi Salati confirmed sporadic cases but ruled out an outbreak.

“There are some cases of Hepatitis A and Widal positive cases. From Saturday, our field team went to three areas—Pazalpora, Ahamsharif, Wani Mohalla and Sonerwani,” Salati told Rising Kashmir.

He said that in both cases, whether it is Hepatitis A or typhoid, these are waterborne diseases. “Our request to people is to boil water and drink it. It is one of the best measures.”

He said that the teams conducted surveillance, made people aware and took water samples from reservoirs in Ahamsharif and Wani Mohalla. There is no outbreak, but sporadic cases have been reported from different places, he added.

“The health department has begun awareness campaigns. We urge residents to boil water before consumption and avoid using untreated water,” Salati said.

He also said that surveillance teams are monitoring affected areas and collecting water samples to identify contamination sources.

He assured that remedial measures are underway and requested public cooperation to combat the situation effectively.