Kashmir

Locals demand macadamising of Rezan-Gagangeer link road

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read
Many people with signs protesting. Design template for civil rights, protest events, rally or march. Space for your text. Vector Illustration.

Ganderbal, Apr 22: Residents of the Gagangeer area in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the road stretch from Rezan to Gagangeer, urging the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to take immediate steps for its macadamisation.

Once part of the National Highway leading to the popular tourist destination Sonamarg, the road has now been reduced to a link route after the opening of the new road to the Sonamarg Tunnel. Locals said the road has been left in a dilapidated state, riddled with potholes and craters at several points, making daily travel a daunting task for commuters and vehicles.

The road is in such a bad condition that vehicles face problems on a daily basis. It’s a nightmare to drive here, especially during rains,” a local resident said.

The residents stressed that the stretch is still vital for the local population and sees regular movement of private and commercial vehicles. They called upon the BRO to prioritize the macadamisation of the Rezan-Gagangeer road and ensure smooth connectivity for the area.

You Might Also Like

Samagra Shiksha to offer IIT, NEET coaching for EWS students 

SKUAST-K creates knowledge platform to mediate on effective governance

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama, J&K Muslim Personal Law Board call for unity

JKAEA pays gratitude to S.D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to Govt Finance

On Navroz, Dir Sericulture kick-starts Mulberry plantation drive

Share This Article
Previous Article World Earth Day: KU hosts Earth Day celebrations
Next Article Joint Dir SED reviews arrangements for foundation laying of new DIET of excellence
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Panun Kashmir condemns Pahalgam terror attack
Jammu
Govt orders repatriation of overstaying doctors amid shortage
Kashmir
Joint Dir SED reviews arrangements for foundation laying of new DIET of excellence
Kashmir
World Earth Day: KU hosts Earth Day celebrations
City