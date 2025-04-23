Locals demand macadamising of Rezan-Gagangeer link road

Ganderbal, Apr 22: Residents of the Gagangeer area in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the road stretch from Rezan to Gagangeer, urging the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to take immediate steps for its macadamisation.

Once part of the National Highway leading to the popular tourist destination Sonamarg, the road has now been reduced to a link route after the opening of the new road to the Sonamarg Tunnel. Locals said the road has been left in a dilapidated state, riddled with potholes and craters at several points, making daily travel a daunting task for commuters and vehicles.

“The road is in such a bad condition that vehicles face problems on a daily basis. It’s a nightmare to drive here, especially during rains,” a local resident said.

The residents stressed that the stretch is still vital for the local population and sees regular movement of private and commercial vehicles. They called upon the BRO to prioritize the macadamisation of the Rezan-Gagangeer road and ensure smooth connectivity for the area.