Kashmir

18 two-wheelers seized, 75 challaned in Kulgam for traffic violations

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
1 Min Read

Kulgam, Nov 18: In a day-long drive against traffic violations, the Traffic Department seized 18 two-wheelers and issued challans to 75 others at various locations across Kulgam district on Monday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Kulgam, Mohammad Aslam, said that the special drive targeted major intersections in Kulgam, with a focus on violations such as riding without helmets and triple riding. The operation was conducted by Station Officers (SOs) of Kulgam Town and Mir Bazar, along with their teams, under his supervision.
“Several bikes and scooters were seized, while many were challaned for severe traffic violations. Strict action is being taken against offenders, as such practices not only violate traffic laws but also endanger the lives of pedestrians,” DySP Aslam said.
He urged riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding to ensure their safety. He also said it is important to address the issue of minors driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as others driving without proper licenses.
“Parents and school authorities are requested to counsel students against driving without valid licenses. This drive will continue until the menace of traffic violations is curbed,” he added.

You Might Also Like

KU hosts DST-FIST meeting, VC addresses opening session

Meet John who explores, promotes Ganderbal’s hidden tourist places 

DC Shopian distributes hearing aids among beneficiaries under RBSK Scheme

CBC organizes outreach programme in Leh

4 terrorists killed in twin gunfights in Shopian

Share This Article
Previous Article Hepatitis cases reported in Bandipora villages
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Hepatitis cases reported in Bandipora villages
Kashmir
IUST hosts awareness prog on breast cancer under DST-PURSE initiative
Kashmir
Entrepreneurship skill dev program on Waste to Wealth begins at SKUAST-K
Kashmir
Veterans & Veer Naris felicitations held at Trehgam
Kashmir