18 two-wheelers seized, 75 challaned in Kulgam for traffic violations

Kulgam, Nov 18: In a day-long drive against traffic violations, the Traffic Department seized 18 two-wheelers and issued challans to 75 others at various locations across Kulgam district on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Kulgam, Mohammad Aslam, said that the special drive targeted major intersections in Kulgam, with a focus on violations such as riding without helmets and triple riding. The operation was conducted by Station Officers (SOs) of Kulgam Town and Mir Bazar, along with their teams, under his supervision.

“Several bikes and scooters were seized, while many were challaned for severe traffic violations. Strict action is being taken against offenders, as such practices not only violate traffic laws but also endanger the lives of pedestrians,” DySP Aslam said.

He urged riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding to ensure their safety. He also said it is important to address the issue of minors driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as others driving without proper licenses.

“Parents and school authorities are requested to counsel students against driving without valid licenses. This drive will continue until the menace of traffic violations is curbed,” he added.