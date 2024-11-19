IUST hosts awareness prog on breast cancer under DST-PURSE initiative

Awantipora, Nov 8: The Alamdar College of Nursing and Medical Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organized a Breast Cancer Awareness Program under the DST-supported Interdisciplinary Research Program for Chronic Diseases (DST-PURSE). The event aimed to educate students, faculty, and staff about breast cancer, emphasizing early detection and treatment options.

Dr Natasha Thakur, Associate Professor, and Dr Kainaat Salaria, Registrar, Department of General and Minimal Invasive Surgery at SKIMS, highlighted the rising breast cancer cases in the region. They discussed contributing factors, early screening methods, and treatment advancements. The session included a detailed demonstration of breast self-examination for early detection.

Dr Zamrooda Akhter, Principal, Alamdar College of Nursing and Medical Technology, and Prof. Ayub Qadri, Dean, School of Health Sciences, and Coordinator of the DST-PURSE program, also engaged with participants, reinforcing the importance of awareness and early intervention in combating breast cancer. The program is part of the university’s ongoing initiative to raise awareness and promote public health through education and research.