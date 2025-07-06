Pilgrimage surge: 6,979 AmarnathYatris travel in record 312 vehicles

JAMMU, July 05: The number of Amarnathyatris has been steadily increasing since the pilgrimage began from the Base Camp at Jammu on July 2. Today, a total of 6,979 pilgrims left YatriNiwas early in the morning to embark on the holy annual pilgrimage.

According to official figures, 6,979 pilgrims departed from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in 312 vehicles. This marks the highest number of vehicles used so far during this year’s yatra. The convoy included escort vehicles and ambulances to ensure the safety and security of the yatris.

Yesterday, 6,411 pilgrims left the Base Camp for their journey, traveling in 291 different types of vehicles. On the first day of the yatra, a batch of 5,892 pilgrims was flagged off from Bhagwati Nagar by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The day before, 5,246 pilgrims had left from the Base Camp.

Of the pilgrims leaving today, 4,226 are taking the traditional Pahalgam route, marking the highest number of pilgrims so far on this route. Meanwhile, 2,753 yatris are traveling from the Baltal route, departing in 161 vehicles.

As the pilgrimage progresses, the number of yatris continues to grow, with more joining the sacred journey to the Amarnath Cave each day.