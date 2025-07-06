SANJY 2025: Ensure comprehensive safety measures: LG Sinha to officers

Srinagar, July 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday directed officials to implement comprehensive safety measures for vehicles involved in the AmarnathYatra, after a bus accident near Chanderkote in Ramban district left 36 pilgrims injured.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, when a bus carrying pilgrims to Pahalgam reportedly lost control due to brake failure and collided with four other vehicles in the convoy. The buses were part of a group ferrying yatris from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base campto Pahalgam, one of the two routes leading to the holy Amarnath cave. Officials said all the injured were given first aid at the Ramban District Hospital and later rejoined the yatra.

“There was a minor accident at Chanderkote when a Pahalgam-bound vehicle collided with other stationary vehicles due to brake failure,”

In a statement issued here today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaconfirmed that 36 pilgrims injured in a minor accident at Chanderkote were safe after receiving preliminary treatment. He assured that their safety remains the top priority, stating, “By the blessings of Lord Shiva, all the devotees are safe. Our priority is the safety of all pilgrims. I have directed the concerned officials to implement comprehensive safety measures for vehicles undertaking the ShriAmarnathJiYatra, including thorough safety checks at key locations and ensuring uninterrupted availability of food and medicines along the Yatra route.”

The Lieutenant Governor spoke with Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, to ensure that injured pilgrims received the necessary medical assistance. He also instructed senior officials to stay on high alert to ensure that the journey for all pilgrims remains hassle-free. The Lieutenant Governor praised the swift response of the district administration and health officials in managing the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban said the last bus in the convoy hit four other vehicles near the Chanderkotelangar site, causing minor injuries to 36 pilgrims. Government officials present at the location immediately swung into action and took the injured to the hospital.

Doctors at the Ramban District Hospital confirmed that ten of the injured were treated with first aid and discharged quickly, while the others were released after basic medical checks. Special vehicles were arranged by the administration to take the pilgrims forward to Pahalgam.

Senior police officers also visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured and instructed health officials to ensure proper care. “The pilgrims were later shifted to other vehicles and continued their journey,” the Deputy Commissioner added.

A CRPF spokesperson said a mobile medical team from the 84 Battalion also rushed to the spot and provided immediate assistance. The injured pilgrims were from states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X that he had spoken with the Ramban Deputy Commissioner. “There is no reason for concern. All arrangements for the pilgrims are in place and are being monitored closely,” he said.

Officials said after replacing the damaged buses, the convoy resumed its journey with no further delay. The administration has assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of every pilgrim.