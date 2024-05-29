Health experts suggest precautions against heat wave conditions

Srinagar, May 28: In view of the intensified heat wave in the valley, doctors have advised people to take precautions against the prevailing hot weather conditions.

Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor, Head, Dept of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar said in view of the unprecedented higher temperature, people need to take precautionary measures to be at the safe side and follow some basic tips.

“People should stay indoors between 12 noon till 4 pm unless necessary to move outdoors and take 1-3 litres more water/fluids than usual depending upon the indoor/ outdoor activities,” he said.

Khan advised people to prefer ORS solution, lassi, buttermilk, soup (liquid food) to compensate water and mineral losses and avoid tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks as they increase urination.

“People should avoid sugary drinks, juices as they increase caloric intake. Wear light coloured loose clothes instead of dark/ tight clothes. Use scarves, caps, and umbrellas to cover your body. Use sunscreen to prevent UV rays affecting skin, causing tanning. Avoid outdoor sports activities during hot days,” he said.

Adding, “In case you sleep under a fan, take extra water/fluids to replenish water losses due to excessive evaporation.”

“Avoid stale food especially in food outlets and diarrhoeal diseases occur more frequently during this season. Avoid consumption of raw fruits and vegetables unless washed sufficiently,” Khan said.

The medical experts said people need to take extra care of children and elderly persons to avoid getting into the grip of a heat wave.

“In case you feel exhausted, laziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, mental clouding and disorientation, visit a nearby Health facility,” he advised.

Dr Khalid Rahman, MD Physician, Medical Officer J&K Health Department said people should use air conditioning or a fan, and keep skin wet, using a spray bottle or damp sponge and by taking cool showers.

“Stay hydrated means during days of extreme heat, keep drinking water before you feel thirsty, especially if outdoors or performing physical activity,” he said.

Dr Khalid advised to cancel or reschedule activities for the coolest part of the day and avoid exercising and being outdoors in the heat.

“Let family, friends and neighbours know you are ok or check in with those at increased risk or who may need your support during days of extreme heat,” he said.

He said people should keep monitoring the weather forecast and the Bureau of Meteorology Heatwave warnings online or via the Bureau’s app.

As per experts schools should refrain from holding outdoor activities such as assemblies, sports events during extreme hot and humid weather and ensure good hydration of children by providing multiple safe drinking water stations.