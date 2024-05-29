49 ASIs promoted to rank of SI

Srinagar, May 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued a promotion order in respect of 49 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the Executive Cadre to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain to consider the promotion of these officers. After a thorough evaluation of the service records and merits of the eligible officers, 49 ASIs of the J&K Executive Police were promoted to the rank of SI.

DGP, J&K congratulated all the promoted officers and their families. The DGP, J&K has expressed his confidence that this elevation would bring a new positive energy among the promoted officers, and they will continue to work with more zeal and zest to achieve the organizational goals.

Wishing good luck for the future assignments, the DGP emphasised upon the promoted officers to continue their good work and strive for excellence while serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir.