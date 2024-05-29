WHO awards J&K nodal officer for tobacco control in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 28: Dr Mir Mushtaq, Nodal Officer NTCP has been awarded by The World Health Organization for his outstanding contribution towards tobacco control in Kashmir.

Dr Mushtaq has become the first doctor from UT of Jammu and Kashmir to receive this globally recognized award ahead of the World No Tobacco Day to be held on May 31.

Each year, the Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia Region honours individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to tobacco control through the Regional Director’s Special recognition award.

“We are happy to inform that Dr Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, Nodal Officer Kashmir, National Tobacco Control Program India, has been honored with this prestigious award for 2024, for exemplary work on tobacco control,” reads the recognition received by him from the WHO.

It said the award and citation will be presented to Dr Mushtaq during World No Tobacco Day program on 31 May, 2024, which will be held in Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.

The award celebrates his relentless dedication and impactful work in the field of tobacco control, reflecting his commitment to public health and the well-being of the community.

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Mission Director NHM, Nazim Zai Khan and Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, have congratulated Dr Mir Mushtaq for this remarkable achievement.

They acknowledged that this award brings immense pride and recognition to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the government is committed to its cause against tobacco.

Dr Mushtaq has expressed his profound happiness and termed the award a matter of immense pride. He conveyed his deepest gratitude to the Secretary Health, Director Health Services Kashmir and MD NHM for their unwavering support and guidance.

He thanked the WHO for recognizing his contributions in the field of tobacco control.

Dr Mushtaq also thanked all individuals and stakeholders associated with tobacco control efforts in the valley. He also appreciated his dedicated team at Tobacco Control Cell, DHSK, for their hard work and commitment.

“This award signifies the progress made in tobacco control in Kashmir and serves as an inspiration for continued efforts towards a healthier, tobacco-free future for the region,” he said.