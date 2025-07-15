CMO Poonch inspects Surankote SDH

Poonch, July 14: In a significant move aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in remote areas, Dr. Parvaiz Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch, conducted a surprise inspection of the Government Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Surankote. The visit was carried out under the guidance of Shri Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS), Secretary Health and Medical Education, Jammu and Kashmir UT, and the supervision of Dr. Abdul Hamid Zargar, Director Health Services Jammu.

The inspection aimed to assess the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided to the public. Dr. Khan reviewed key departments and service points, including the OPD registration counter, E-Shaj, X-ray unit, laboratory, dental and gynecology sections, ultrasound, ECG, casualty, labour room, Jan Aushadhi Kendra, immunization unit, and the AB PMJAY SEHAT registration desk.

During interactions with medical consultants, doctors, and paramedical staff, Dr. Khan stressed the importance of punctuality, discipline, and adherence to a professional dress code. He urged all staff members to perform their duties with sincerity, dedication, and a patient-first approach.

He directed the hospital administration to intensify registration efforts under key health welfare schemes such as the JK SEHAT App, Tele-MANAS, and eSanjeevani. He also emphasized the need to strengthen Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) screening and expand awareness about vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, as well as waterborne illnesses such as typhoid and gastroenteritis, especially during the ongoing monsoon season.

Additionally, Dr. Khan called for proactive implementation of the national TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, encouraging focused TB screening, particularly among vulnerable populations.

This visit underscores the Health Department’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, service quality, and ensuring that government health initiatives effectively reach citizens in remote and underserved regions like Surankote.

Dr. Khan affirmed that such surprise inspections will continue in the future to ensure accountability and to keep the healthcare delivery system responsive and efficient, with the ultimate goal of providing high-quality, accessible, and patient-centered care across the district.