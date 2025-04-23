Breaking

Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir

Agencies
1 Min Read

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Tangmarg area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

Earlier two terrorists were killed in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla after a gunfight erupted near LoC.(GNS)

