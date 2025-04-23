Cabinet Committee on Security meeting to begin shortly, HM and Defence Minister leave for 7 LKM

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will commence shortly. The high-level meeting is likely to discuss the recent security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security discusses and debates defence policy, expenditure, and all matters of national security for India. It is the highest decision-making body for appointing heads of national security agencies, as well.

The meeting included top leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who were part of the committee. The National Security Advisor, Cabinet Secretary, and Defence Secretary also attend the meetings.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other officials to discuss the security situation in the region.

“The meeting discussed all issues related to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The issue is expected to be discussed in further detail in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, likely to be held today,” the source told ANI.

Earlier today, HM Amit Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence, earlier in the day.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the attack site to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing the attack. It was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack. (ANI)