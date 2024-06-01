Vote to elect strong Govt to ensure internal security, maintain pace of development: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to people to cast their franchise in “unprecedented numbers” to elect a strong government again to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the pace of development.

Shah’s appeal comes through his ‘X’ handle as polling commenced for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections at 7 am on Saturday in 57 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory (UT).

“I appeal to all voters to vote in unprecedented numbers in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. It is essential to elect a strong government again to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the pace of development. Create a government that has not only made the country self-reliant but has also instilled confidence in every citizen. Let us vote with full enthusiasm for a developed India and inspire others to do the same,” Shah posted on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister with his wife offered prayers at Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, running for a third consecutive term from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, is among the prominent candidates. Voters will decide the outcome for 904 candidates competing in this last phase of the elections.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4, while the results for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be announced on June 2.

Polling started in all 13 seats of Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, along with 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, and three in Jharkhand, as well as in Chandigarh. Additionally, this phase includes voting for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls for six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)