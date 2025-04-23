Developing Story

Pahalgam Terror Attack: CM Omar Abdullah convenes all-party meet tomorrow

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called an all-party meeting tomorrow in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

In a letter, Omar Abdullah has invited all political parties, Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly for the meeting.

The meeting will be held tomorrow at 3:00 pm at the SKICC in Srinagar.

It has been convened to discuss the situation, express joint condemnation of the act of terror and deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice and resilience—(KNO)

