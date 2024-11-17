Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall, tourist inflow increases

Gulmarg, Nov 16: Gulmarg received fresh snowfall on Saturday, transforming the ski resort into a picturesque winter destination.

Tourists from across the country flocked to Gulmarg to witness the snowfall, with many expressing excitement and joy.

“I am thrilled to see snowfall for the first time in my life,” said a tourist Arun Sahu from Rajasthan. “It’s a dream come true.”

Another tourist Prerna, visiting Kashmir for the first time, said she felt lucky to experience snowfall. “I was told that snowfall in Kashmir usually occurs in December, but I’m glad I got to see it now,” she said.

The snowfall has boosted tourist inflow to Pahalgam, with hoteliers reporting full bookings. “We are fully booked, and we expect more tourists to arrive in the coming days,” said a hotelier.

The fresh snowfall has also brought relief to the tourism industry, which was affected due to less snowfall last year. “We are hopeful that the snowfall will continue, and we will have a good tourist season,” said a tourism official.

Other higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley also received snowfall, with the Meteorological Department predicting more snowfall in the coming days.