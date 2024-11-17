Top Stories

Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall, tourist inflow increases

Records coldest night of the season at -0.5

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
1 Min Read
Gulmarg, Jan 30 (ANI): Vehicles ply on a snow-covered road in a forest area towards the Ski resort after Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall breaking a long dry spell in Kashmir valley, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Gulmarg, Nov 16: Gulmarg received fresh snowfall on Saturday, transforming the ski resort into a picturesque winter destination.
Tourists from across the country flocked to Gulmarg to witness the snowfall, with many expressing excitement and joy.
“I am thrilled to see snowfall for the first time in my life,” said a tourist Arun Sahu from Rajasthan. “It’s a dream come true.”
Another tourist Prerna, visiting Kashmir for the first time, said she felt lucky to experience snowfall. “I was told that snowfall in Kashmir usually occurs in December, but I’m glad I got to see it now,” she said.
The snowfall has boosted tourist inflow to Pahalgam, with hoteliers reporting full bookings. “We are fully booked, and we expect more tourists to arrive in the coming days,” said a hotelier.
The fresh snowfall has also brought relief to the tourism industry, which was affected due to less snowfall last year. “We are hopeful that the snowfall will continue, and we will have a good tourist season,” said a tourism official.
Other higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley also received snowfall, with the Meteorological Department predicting more snowfall in the coming days.

 

You Might Also Like

Union Health Secy inspects health facilities for Yatra

Transport Secy studies dynamics of managing traffic movement on NH 44

Terrorism started at the moment of our independence: Jaishankar 

Dengue cases show steady drop over past three weeks: Official

J&K shines as beacon of resilience & prosperity: LG 

Share This Article
Previous Article Moderate snowfall blankets higher reaches, rain lashes plains
Next Article J&K to develop robust governance for tourist destinations: CS
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kashmir now witnessing hope, not terror: PM
Top Stories
Panchayat, ULB elections to be held soon, says LG Sinha
Top Stories
Eastern Ladakh row with China: After disengagement, focus should be on de-escalation: EAM Jaishankar
Top Stories
J&K to develop robust governance for tourist destinations: CS
Top Stories