J&K to develop robust governance for tourist destinations: CS

Advocates enhanced wayside amenities for tourist destinations

2 Min Read

JAMMU, NOV 16: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to review the status of wayside amenities along the National Highway and roads leading to prominent tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting focused on enhancing tourist convenience, particularly the availability of toilet facilities along major tourist routes.
Dulloo emphasized the importance of proper maintenance and adherence to minimal operational standards for these facilities. He called upon agencies like NHAI and NHIDCL to formulate a comprehensive plan for establishing and maintaining wayside amenities.
The Chief Secretary also sought detailed updates from NH authorities regarding their current mandates and future plans for these facilities. He stressed the need for fast-track efforts to ensure the development of these essential facilities.
In addition to wayside amenities, the meeting addressed the functioning of various Development Authorities in the Union Territory. Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal presented a report highlighting key challenges faced by these authorities, including jurisdictional overlaps and operational inefficiencies.
To address these challenges, Dulloo suggested interventions to resolve ambiguities regarding overlapping jurisdictions. He also emphasized the need for phased development of select tourist destinations.
Furthermore, the Chief Secretary called for the establishment of robust, self-sustaining governing bodies for all major tourist destinations. These bodies would ensure effective governance, organization, and long-term sustainability.
The meeting was attended by various senior officials, including Principal Secretary Agriculture Production and Forests Shailendra Kumar and Commissioner Secretary HUDD Mandeep Kaur.

