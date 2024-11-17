Moderate snowfall blankets higher reaches, rain lashes plains

• Weather to improve from today

• Sgr-Leh closed, Karnah, Kupwara, Gurez roads closed

Srinagar, Nov 16: Light to moderate snowfall was recorded in upper reaches and plains witnessed moderate rains for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The Srinagar-Leh highway, Karnah, Machil, and Mughal roads were closed due to snow accumulation, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides.

Director Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the weather would improve over the next 24 hours. “We are expecting improvement in weather from November 17 to 23. From November 24, there is a possibility of light rain and light snow at isolated places in the region,” he said.

The MeT department recorded snowfall measurements across different locations in Kashmir, with Gulmarg receiving 4 inches of snow, Sinthan Top 2-3 inches, and Razdan Top 8-10 inches.

In Jammu division, Dr. Mukhtar said that there was a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar.

The Karnah-Kupwara road was closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall at Sadhna Top. The Border Roads Organisation has initiated snow-clearing operations to restore vehicular movement.

The administration has issued an advisory for travel on the Karnah-Chowkibal road, advising travelers to confirm road status before planning their journeys.

“Vehicles without skid chains will not be allowed to pass through the Traffic Control Points (TCP) at Baghballa and Chowkibal to ensure safe passage on snow-covered roads,” it said.

Meanwhile, the upper reaches of Bandipora, including border areas of Gurez, Tulail and Kanzalwan were also covered under a white sheet of snow as snowfall continued in the region.

As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded 12.2°C as maximum temperature and 4.6°C as minimum temperature. Ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest with a high of 1.2 degrees Celsius and minus 0.5 as minimum temperature.

Health resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 8.0 C as maximum temperature and 0.3°C as minimum temperature respectively. Jammu recorded 23.4°C as maximum temperature and 13.0 as minimum temperatures

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded maximum temperatures of 7.3°C. Banihal recorded 18.0°C as maximum temperature and 7.1 as minimum temperatures.

A traffic police spokesman said that from the pasy 24 hours, there was slow movement observed on NH-44 due to breakdown of 02 HMVs, single lane traffic at Dalwas, Mehad and between Marog & Kishtwari Pather.

“ On Sunday, subject to fair weather and better road conditions LMVs Passenger/Private Cars/HMVs shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) viz from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban for road condition,” he said.

The spokesman said Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road closed due to fresh snow accumulation and it will be resumed after snow will be cleared on the highway.

On Mughal road the vehicular movement (LMVS followed by HMVs upto 10 tyre) on Mughal road shall be allowed from both sides viz. from Poonch towards Shopian and vice versa.

“These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgalla (Buffliaz) and Herpora (Shopian) at 0700 hrs. upto 1700 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after the cut of timing,” he said.