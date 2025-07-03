Breaking

Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization J&K, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Welcomes Amarnath Yatris at Yatri Bhawan

RK Online Desk
Srinagar: Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, J&K, along with his dedicated team, warmly welcomed the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris at Yatri Bhawan, Pantha Chowk.

In a post on Fb, Family Welfare MCH & Imm J&K wrote, “The Director personally interacted with the pilgrims, ensuring that all necessary medical, logistical, and welfare arrangements were in place for their smooth and safe journey.”

“The team’s presence reflects the department’s commitment to supporting the sacred pilgrimage and safeguarding the health and well-being of all Yatris,”the post reads.

The Special focus was laid on providing health advisory, first aid, and preventive care to ensure a seamless experience throughout the pilgrimage.

The Director also appreciated the efforts of on-ground staff working tirelessly to maintain essential services.

The Family Welfare MCH & Immunization department remains dedicated to upholding the spirit of service and devotion during the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

