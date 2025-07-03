Div Com flags off first batch of SANJY pilgrims from Domail Baltal

GANDERBAL, JULY 03: The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 commenced today with great enthusiasm as the first batch of pilgrims was ceremoniously flagged off from the Domail, Baltal in Ganderbal district by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (Nodal Officer for Yatra-2025 for Baltal axis); Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore; SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal; and other senior officers from the District Administration and Police were also present on the occasion.

The officers extended warm wishes to the pilgrims, praying for their safe and spiritually enriching journey.

The Baltal base camp echoed with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev”, as thousands of ecstatic pilgrims including men, women, elderly devotees, and sadhus, set off on their sacred journey to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The pilgrims expressed joy and appreciation for the robust arrangements made by the Jammu and Kashmir UT Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), and the Police. They lauded the seamless coordination and facilities put in place to ensure a smooth and secure Yatra experience.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, the administration has made comprehensive arrangements, including round-the-clock security, well-equipped medical camps, sanitation facilities, and other essential services along the Yatra route.

The commencement of the Yatra marks the beginning of a deeply spiritual and revered pilgrimage, reflecting the unwavering devotion of the yatris and the commitment of the administration to facilitate a smooth and safe pilgrimage.