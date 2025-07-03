Srinagar Police launches Helpline for Terror Victim Families 

Srinagar: In a significant move to support victims of terrorism, Srinagar Police has established a dedicated grievance cell at the District Police Office, Srinagar.

This initiative aims to facilitate the registration and redressal of complaints and concerns from families affected by acts of terrorism, specifically within the jurisdiction of District Srinagar

Affected individuals and families can now reach out to Srinagar Police through the following helpline numbers : DPO Grievance Helpline : 9541903082, PCR Helpline: 9596222551

Timings : Monday to Saturday ( from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

District Police shall provide all possible assistance and has assured that the collected information will be promptly shared with the concerned authorities for necessary action.

Srinagar Police reaffirms its commitment to supporting victims of terrorism and ensuring necessary logistical and administrative support through sustained efforts and community engagement in an effective manner.