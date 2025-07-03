SIA conducts searches in Bijbehara in migrant labourer’s killing case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir carried out search operations at the premises of two suspects in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in a case linked to the killing of a migrant labourer in April last year.

According to a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), these searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara.

The statement reads the searches were aimed to uncover critical evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind this heinous crime and identify accomplices involved in the case.

“The searches yielded significant evidence that is expected to strengthen the investigation. These efforts will aid SIA Kashmir to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice and dismantle the terror module involved in such terrorist activities,” it reads.

It added the search operations are a crucial step toward identifying and apprehending the co-conspirators and supporters of the accused, ensuring a comprehensive probe into the murder and related unlawful activities—(KNO)