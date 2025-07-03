Kashmir Zone Police Sets Up Grievance Cell for Families of Terror Victims 

Srinagar, July 03: Kashmir Zone Police has established a Zonal-level Grievance Cell at Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir. The cell aims to address the grievances of terrorism-affected families in the Valley by providing structured institutional support.

Operating from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the cell offers the families of victims of terrorism a dedicated channel to share their grievances via: 0194-2506548 , 7889373200

The same will be forwarded to the relevant departments for swift redressal.