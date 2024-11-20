Govt determined to establish world class healthcare infrastructure in J&K: Sakeena Masood

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Masood, today chaired a meeting to review progress on ongoing works on prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Awantipora.

The Minister had a comprehensive assessment of all the ongoing works of the project. She deliberated on several aspects of this prestigious project with concerned officers and agencies. She also took a detailed review of both physical and financial progress, water supply to AIIMS, construction of approach road and other allied facilities.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Executive Director AIIMS, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Engineer in Chief R&B, Director Finance H&ME, Chief Engineer, CPWD, Chief Engineers of PDD, JSD, PWD and other concerned officials.

Addressing the officers, the Minister outlined that the present government is devoted to provide top notch medical care facilities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Health sector is top priority for our government and we are determined to establish world class healthcare infrastructure in J&K”, Sakeena said.

She underlined that AIIMS Awantipora will play vital role in ensuring best healthcare services to the Kashmir valley and surrounding areas, once operational. She added that AIIMS Awantipora will become a beacon of hope for people here, especially those in remote areas who have long faced challenges in accessing quality healthcare.

In order to ensure timely completion of the main hospital building and allied structures, the Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama to take monthly review meetings and submit regular progress reports.

The Minister directed the officers of project executing agency to mobilize men and machinery for timely completion of the project. She asked them to increase workforce so that the work is expedited on the project. She advised them to continue interior works of different blocks of the project during winter months also.

While reviewing other aspects of the project, the Minister asserted on completion of works on tube wells/bore wells and their smooth functioning by March 2025 to ensure seamless water supply to the hospital building and other blocks.

The Minister stressed on maintaining high standards in work quality and execution, ensuring adherence to deadlines. She urged all stakeholders to prioritize speedy construction of the main building. She asserted that no delays in work execution shall be entertained and instructed all concerned agencies to work in tandem for timely completion of the project.

The Minister highlighted that establishment of AIIMS Awantipora is a milestone in the region’s healthcare development as it will improve access to world-class medical care here. She added that it will also create job opportunities, enhance research and elevate J&K’s healthcare ecosystem.

Earlier, the Chief Engineer CPWD briefed the Minister on current status of the project and issues pertaining to the project through a PowerPoint presentation.