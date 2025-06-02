Mehbooba Mufti Meets LG Sinha for First Time After Article 370 Abrogation

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today, marking their first formal meeting since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

A senior PDP leader confirmed to Kashmir News Service (KNS) that Mehbooba intends to raise pressing public issues and security-related concerns during the meeting.

Since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Mehbooba has been one of the most vocal critics of the central government’s policies in the Union Territory.(KNS)