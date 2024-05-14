For remaining Poll Phases, Mehbooba Mufti urges mass voter turnout against August 2019 decision

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has called on the people of to vote en-mass in remaining two phases of parliamentary elections in Kashmir, asserting that each vote cast for the PDP would be a clear message against the arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions made on August 5, 2019, and a demand for their reversal.

Addressing people in Qazigund and Devsar, Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the importance of high voter turnout, warning against efforts by the BJP and its allies to suppress voter participation. “The BJP-led dispensation and its henchmen in Kashmir are trying hard to make people stay away from polling as they are well aware the votes would go to the PDP alone,” Mehbooba said. On this occasion senior party leader Mohammad Sartaj Madni, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, District Presidents Sheikh Javed Ah, Zone Presidents Zaffrullah Wani, Irfan Najar and many others were also present and spoke the occasion.

The PDP President pointed to the recent elections in the Srinagar constituency, where voters turned out in large numbers, driven by a sense of suffocation and a desire to reject the actions taken on August 5, 2019. She alleged that in areas with strong PDP support, the voting process was deliberately slowed down. “I want to inform the Election Commission of India that in areas where a large number of people were voting, in favor of the PDP, the voting process was deliberately slowed down. Therefore, I appeal to the people of the Anantnag -Rajouri constituency: even if it takes longer than usual to stay in queues, do not return home without casting your vote. There are elements who want to prevent people from voting,” Mehbooba said.

“The NC is seeking votes on the basis of creed now, and there is another party—I call them tie-wearing Ikhwanis. When the PDP formed the government in 2002, it ended the Ikhwan culture, but a new breed of Ikhwanis has emerged. They threaten people, claiming that if they do not vote in their favor, they will repeat 1947. This cabal is aware of the fact that it will lose its security deposits, but it has been mandated to stop Mehbooba Mufti from reaching parliament. These elements are doing everything they can to stop this progress,” Mehbooba added.

According to PDP President, the BJP-led government does not see the NC as a threat but targets the PDP, recognizing it as the only party capable of reclaiming the rights taken from the people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. She questioned the NC for sidelining key figures such as retired judge Hasnain Masoodi, veteran political figure Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and assembly speaker Mohammad Akbar Lone. “Kashmir had MPs like retired judge Hasnain Masoodi, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and the famous assembly speaker Mohammad Akbar Lone. NC deliberately sidelined them all because people were questioning the role of this troika in parliament when Article 370 was abrogated. People are asking why PAGD was broken for mere parliamentary seats. Even common NC workers are unhappy with their own party,” She said.

“In Srinagar, people who had never voted before participated in the parliamentary elections this time. They came out in droves to tell the BJP-led government that the actions taken in 2019 were unacceptable. The three MPs we had in parliament never spoke against the high-handedness of the union government. While the government touted surging tourist numbers, the MPs from NC who got elected in 2019 remained silent. It was the PDP alone that highlighted people’s miseries and exposed the government’s false claims,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP President also addressed economic issues, criticizing the government for exploiting local resources, giving away land to external industrialists for no returns, and providing local hydropower to other states at subsidized rates while charging exorbitant rates locally. She pointed out the region’s high unemployment rate and the rise in drug addiction among youth, questioning the sources of these drugs. ” I can tell you with certainty that there are efforts to make Jammu and Kashmir unfit for its people, but God willing, their plans will be foiled,” Mehbooba said.

“My appeal to you is this: just like the people from old city of Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kangan, and Charar-e-Sharief came out in huge numbers and casted their votes, you must come out of your homes on May 25 and vote, even if it means standing in the queue for hours. Every vote will be a stand against the August 2019 decision and a clear message that we demand our rights back,” PDP President appealed to people amid rousing applause.(KNS)