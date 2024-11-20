Police arrests 8 drug peddlers across Kashmir 

Police arrested eight drug peddlers with contraband substances & cash in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

A Police party at a checkpoint established by Soura Police on 90 Feet Road near Treats, intercepted a vehicle (TATA NITER) bearing registration number PB53AM-7939 driven by Surinder Pal Saini son of Joginder Pal Saini resident of Chele Chak, District Gurdaspur, Tehsil Pathankot, Punjab. During search, 4.92 grams of Heroin and cash amount of ₹ 6,930 (believed to be proceeds of narcotics) were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused is a chronic drug peddler who has been actively involved in selling drugs among the youth of district Srinagar.

In another incident, a Police party of PS Rajbagh during patrolling, intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number JK01AV-8300 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Chana son of Late Ab Aziz resident of Haba Kadal and Hamza Khan son of Asif Akhan resident of Rawalpora. During search, 4 grams of Brown Sugar and a digital weighing machine was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.

Meanwhile in Baramulla, a Police party of PS Uri at a checkpoint established at Gingal Bridge, intercepted a person identified as Syed Hassan Shah son of Syed Mehboob resident of Gingal. During search, 6.5 Kgs of Cannabis Powder was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and has been shifted to Police Station. Similarly, a Police party of PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Janbazpora Baramulla, arrested a drug peddler identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Majid resident of Binner.

During search, 100 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. In another action, a Police party of PS Sheeri at a checkpoint established at Forest Check Post Gantamulla Baramulla, arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Amin Sheikh son of Gh Rasool resident of Kitchama. During search, 30 grams of charas was recovered from his possession.

In South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a Police team from PS Srigufwara arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint established near the ATM Crossing in Sallar. He has been identified as Fareed Ahmad Shah son of Dilawar Shah resident of Sheikhpora, Sallar. During search, 3.2 Kgs of Cannabis Powder concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. Furthermore, a Police team from PS Ashmuqam at a checkpoint established at Peer Mohalla, Ashmuqam, arrested a drug peddler along with 5.7 Kgs of Cannabis Husk. He has been identified as Mehraj Din Sheikh son of Gh Rasool resident of Sheikh Mohalla, Ashmuqam.

Regarding these incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.

General public is requested to report any drug-related activity or other crimes to the nearest police station or dial 112. Cooperation from the community is crucial in the fight against drugs and Police remain committed to taking strong legal action against offenders.