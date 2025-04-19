Breaking

Four People injured in mini bus accident at Awantipora Bypass

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Atleast four people were injured after a minibus they were travelling in met with an accident near Gooripora Padgampora area of Awantipora on Saturday.

Officials told GNS that a minibus after it lost its control hit a divider near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Awantipora bypass.

In this incident four people were injured, who were immediately shifted to nearby hospital, where from one of the injured was referred to Srinagar hospital.

The injured have been identified as Sumitra (referred to Srinagar) resident of Chatisgarh, Mukesh Kumar resident of

Jammu Akhnoor, Vikas son of Narinder Singh resident of Jammu and Hari Shankar resident of Bilaspur Chatisgarh.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

