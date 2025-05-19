UIDAI makes public non-personal Aadhaar Dashboard Data to promote transparency, research

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has begun sharing non-personal, anonymised data from the Aadhaar Dashboard on the open government data platform, data.gov.in, according to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The move aims to further promote transparency, research, and data-driven policy making.

The datasets, released by the Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Deputy Director General of UIDAI, include aggregated insights on Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and authentication patterns, categorised by geography, age group and other relevant parameters.

By making these non-personal and anonymised datasets accessible, UIDAI aims to support academic research, innovation in digital services, and collaborative developments.

The Minister added that this initiative opens new avenues for evidence-based policy-making and technological innovation, furthering UIDAI’s commitment to transparency, public good, and secure data governance.

“It also aligns with the broader government vision of fostering evidence-based policy making and maximising the value of open data for the public good. It is expected to further boost digital inclusion and governance efficiency,” the ministry added.

Aadhaar, India’s 12-digit unique identification number, has reshaped the nation’s approach to identity verification and service delivery since its inception in 2009. The program was launched with a mission to provide every resident with a reliable, digitally verifiable identity using minimal demographic and biometric data.

Aadhaar’s robust authentication framework addresses long-standing issues of identity-related fraud and resource leakage by eliminating duplicate and fake identities. This ambitious initiative has grown into the world’s largest digital identity program, enabling authentication anytime, anywhere, and facilitating transparent, targeted distribution of services, benefits, and subsidies.

The establishment of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to oversee the issuance of Aadhaar marked a significant step forward. In 2016, UIDAI gained statutory status under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits, and Services) Act, 2016, further solidifying its role in India’s governance. (ANI)